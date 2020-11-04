Tenn. woman accused after dog found dead inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Tennessee woman was arrested Tuesday after police investigated an animal cruelty complaint.

WREG reported that Memphis Animal Services were called to a home on Cedarhurst in the Frayser community and found a dog dead inside. A second dog was found “highly emaciated” with several bones showing. It died shortly after getting to the shelter. A third dog was removed from the home.

Animal services had been called to the home three times prior to the visit Thursday.

Marcia Darling was arrested in connection to the incident. Police said she claimed to have owned the dogs at one point.

Darling was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

