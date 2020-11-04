Advertisement

Tennessee breaks voter turnout record, officials say

Tennessee voters broke a record this year, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
Voting station background
Voting station background(MGN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee voters broke a record this year, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

A release from Hargett’s office said 2,045,401 Tennesseans cast their ballots in the November 3 election. That’s over 68 percent of active and inactive registered voters.

“For months, our office has worked with election commissions and health officials across the state to ensure that in-person voting was clean, safe and secure,” said Secretary Hargett. “Traditionally, Tennesseans prefer to vote in-person. We’ve said it for months, and yet again, voters showed their confidence in the safety precautions in place and their preference to cast a ballot in-person by showing up in record numbers at the polls.”

Counties must submit certified election results to the Division of Elections by Monday, Nov. 23.

Unofficial election results are available on Hargett’s website here.

“We would not have seen the record numbers of voters have such a smooth voting experience during a pandemic without the months and countless hours of planning by Tennessee’s 95 election commissions, administrators, and staff,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Thanks to the roughly 17,000 poll officials who stepped up to serve their communities and carry out all the planning to provide Tennesseans with a safe and secure in-person voting experience.”

Hargett’s office also said Tennesseans broke early and absentee by-mail turnout during the early voting period.

