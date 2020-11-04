U.S. gun sales surge to record high in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS) - Gun sales have reached a new record in 2020, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The surge began in March, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the country was placed on lockdown.

“Everybody went to the grocery stores first to stock up on food, then they went to the gun stores,” Eric Wallace, owner and manager of Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, Georgia, told CBS MoneyWatch on Tuesday.

Officials believe firearms sales will surge even more during the holiday season. According to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, November and December are usually the busiest months of the year for firearm sales.

This year’s record breaks the previous record set in 2016. The National Shooting Sports Foundation found that 17.2 million background checks were completed this year, versus 15.7 million in 2016.

Officials said gun purchases have increased every month since March. In October alone, there were more than 1.7 million background checks completed for the purchase of a firearm.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation revealed nearly 5 million Americans bought a firearm for the first time in 2020.

