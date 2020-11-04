Advertisement

U.S. gun sales surge to record high in 2020

The National Shooting Sports Foundation revealed nearly 5 million Americans bought a firearm for the first time in 2020.
Gun shops see increase in sales still
Gun shops see increase in sales still
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS) - Gun sales have reached a new record in 2020, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The surge began in March, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the country was placed on lockdown.

“Everybody went to the grocery stores first to stock up on food, then they went to the gun stores,” Eric Wallace, owner and manager of Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, Georgia, told CBS MoneyWatch on Tuesday.

Officials believe firearms sales will surge even more during the holiday season. According to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, November and December are usually the busiest months of the year for firearm sales.

This year’s record breaks the previous record set in 2016. The National Shooting Sports Foundation found that 17.2 million background checks were completed this year, versus 15.7 million in 2016.

Officials said gun purchases have increased every month since March. In October alone, there were more than 1.7 million background checks completed for the purchase of a firearm.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation revealed nearly 5 million Americans bought a firearm for the first time in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before president is known

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It could take days to tally enough ballots to project a winner.

WVLT

Getting warmer, dry stretch continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The next big impact comes from a cold front feeding off Gulf moisture.

Election Central 2020

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

News

You can now buy mac and cheese-flavored candy canes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Most people associate candy canes with being peppermint flavored but a company has put a unique spin on the classic Christmas treat.

Latest News

News

Passengers deplaned in Tennessee after woman refuses to wear mask

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Airport police were dispatched and officers escorted the woman from the plane.

News

Postal Service says it can’t meet judge’s ballot order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge accepted the agency’s response but set a Wednesday hearing “to discuss the apparent lack of compliance with the court’s order.”

News

Some ballots will not be counted until Wednesday in Georgia following water main break

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said no ballots were damaged as a result of the water main break.

News

North Knox County house a ‘total loss’ after Rural Metro responds to fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Rural Metro crews are responding to a house fire Tuesday night.

News

East Tennessee turns out to vote

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
East Tennesseans showed up to vote Tuesday as the state was expected to break records in the 2020 election.

WVLT

Slowly warming past Election Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Temperatures are gradually warming, eventually sneaking back into the 70s to close the week.