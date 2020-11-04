Advertisement

Vehicle accident closes traffic lanes in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Police Department is urging people to avoid Edgemoor Rd. at Centennial Blvd. due to a vehicular accident, Wednesday afternoon.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Oak Ridge Police Department is urging people to avoid Edgemoor Rd. at Centennial Blvd. due to a vehicular accident, Wednesday afternoon.

According to ORPD, both lanes of traffic are shut down.

