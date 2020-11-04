Vehicle accident closes traffic lanes in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Oak Ridge Police Department is urging people to avoid Edgemoor Rd. at Centennial Blvd. due to a vehicular accident, Wednesday afternoon.

According to ORPD, both lanes of traffic are shut down.

AVOID EDGEMOOR RD AT CENTENNIAL BLVD DUE TO AUTO ACCIDENT. BOTH LANES OF TRAFFIC SHUT DOWN AT THIS TIME. https://t.co/lBJ4jV0Kui — Oak Ridge Police (@OakRidgePolice) November 4, 2020

