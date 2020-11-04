Vehicle accident closes traffic lanes in Oak Ridge
The Oak Ridge Police Department is urging people to avoid Edgemoor Rd. at Centennial Blvd. due to a vehicular accident, Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
According to ORPD, both lanes of traffic are shut down.
