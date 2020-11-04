Advertisement

Where to spot our gigantic elk

According to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a fully-grown bull elk can top the scales at 500 pounds and stand five feet high at the shoulders! Point is: don’t get close!
A bull elk has been freed after its antlers recently became tangled in a hammock in Ketchum.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Black bears get all the attention in the national park, sure, while the wild turkey’s tail feathers stop traffic.

But the bull elk’s bugle often surprises visitors on the North Carolina side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Did you know: there’s another place – a lot closer to Knoxville – to check out the elk?

Just a short ride off of I-75 near McCloud Mountain and Highway 25, you will spot the TWRF Elk viewing platform. TWRF is the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, the non-profit arm of the TWRA. Here’s where they say to go: “Visit the Hatfield Knob Elk Viewing Tower. It is situated on the Sundquist Wildlife Management Area, 70,000 acres of a diverse array of habitats and wildlife. The WMA is also home to Tennessee’s Elk Reintroduction Program, and is the first and only public viewing area for elk in an authentic setting in the state.”

You may recognize the prairie view from our weather reports, since Hatfield Knob offers a view of higher elevation snow events, compared to the slightly warmer weather we often get in the valley. But the draw is definitely the elk. They’re grazing nearly continuously, fattening up for the long winter.

While you’ll spot calves on the platform, you’ll also see monstrous sets of antlers on the massive bull elk. According to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a fully-grown bull elk can top the scales at 500 pounds and stand five feet high at the shoulders! Point is: don’t get close!

While the elk may seem numerous at Hatfield Knob, TWRF said “Beginning in December 2000, the agency began conducting small releases of elk from Elk Island National Park (AL, Canada) into the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. There were 201 elk in total that were released over a period of eight years.”

