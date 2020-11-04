Advertisement

You can now buy mac and cheese-flavored candy canes

Most people associate candy canes with being peppermint flavored but a company has put a unique spin on the classic Christmas treat.
Mac and cheese-flavored candy canes
Mac and cheese-flavored candy canes(Archie McPhee)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:53 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season is quickly approaching which means treats like candy canes and hot cocoa will be enjoyed by many.

The yellow striped Mac and Cheese-flavored candy canes were released by the Seattle-based store, Archie McPhee.

“Macaroni and Cheese Candy Canes are a particular favorite of picky eaters,” reads the product description. “It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food! Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?”

