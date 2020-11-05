$5,000 reward offered for info after 15 guns from Knoxville store stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, are offering a reward for information leading to the suspects accused of stealing firearms from a Knoxville gun store.

Investigators said, on November 1, Knoxville Tactical in Powell was burglarized. The theft of 15 firearms was reported to the sheriff’s office, and investigators are conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of guns taken.

"ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge, Toby Taylor said, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence in conjunction with Project Guardian will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

ATF is offering $2,500 as a reward in return for information leading to the suspects. It will be matched by NSSF.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (865) 215-2243.

