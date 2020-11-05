Advertisement

Anderson Co. School bus involved in Thursday morning crash

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
(KCRG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County officials confirmed a school van was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, a car was backing out of a driveway on Gray Dove Road when it crashed into the school van around 8:15 a.m.

Officials said the van was carrying students with special needs. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

