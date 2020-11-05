Anderson Co. School bus involved in Thursday morning crash

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County officials confirmed a school van was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, a car was backing out of a driveway on Gray Dove Road when it crashed into the school van around 8:15 a.m.

Officials said the van was carrying students with special needs. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

