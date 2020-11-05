Anderson Co. School bus involved in Thursday morning crash
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County officials confirmed a school van was involved in a crash Thursday morning.
According to dispatch, a car was backing out of a driveway on Gray Dove Road when it crashed into the school van around 8:15 a.m.
Officials said the van was carrying students with special needs. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
