Dogwood arboretum earned Tennessee Urban Forestry Council award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood’s Mac Post Arboretum received the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council’s 2020 Awards of Excellence “Arboretum of the Year."

It is operated under the direction of Dogwood Elementary School and is located in a natural forest with a half-mile nature trail that has more than 50 marked tree species.

“I am super stoked,” said Kara Strouse, Knox Education Foundation, Community Schools Site Coordinator “I had no idea that we were receiving this award.”

It took six years to clear the trails, add outdoor classroom space and tree signage to the arboretum.

“I think coming and seeing people use the trail on a daily basis has been great, but to get state recognition is amazing,” said Strouse.

Strouse hoped to continue to develop the space by adding wayfindings and let other schools participate in the outdoor classroom and learning environment.

“Teachers have reported that their kiddos are less restless, they have less behavior triggers,” said Strouse.

The arboretum was nominated by one Trees Knoxville for the award.

