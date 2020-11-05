Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County residents have the opportunity to enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas for only $5 while also benefitting their community.

During Sevier County Days, hosted by Dollywood, anyone who lives or works in the county can visit the park’s Christmas festival for a $5 donation to the Sevier County Food Ministries.

Sevier County Days at Dollywood will operate every day from Nov. 8-20, excluding Nov. 14.

All proceeds from the visits go to the food ministry, to help the non-profit purchase more food items during the ever-evolving pandemic situation.

“The pandemic has certainly been a challenge for all of us, but we also recognize that during these times we still have an opportunity to serve a number of our neighbors,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager. “Jim Davis and his staff at Sevier County Food Ministries do a phenomenal job of taking care of our community and, as always, we are honored to partner with them to provide support as we enter into what is one of their busiest times of the year.”

Sevier County residents, or those who work in the county, must present state or federally issued photo identification and verification of residence or employment at any designated Dollywood ticket booth.

To guarantee entry into the park, Sevier County residents can pre-purchase and reserve their tickets online by visiting //Dollywood.com/SevierCountyDays. After purchasing online, guests must show proof of residency or employment at the Dollywood ticket booth to pick up their tickets.

