Extra clouds today, warm-up ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have some extra clouds moving through our area today, but behind it is warmer air nudging up our days and nights for several days. The next big change comes thanks to a cold front front that will feed off of tropical rain from the coast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy, with isolated pockets of fog. We’re starting the day with chill, but again the morning low inches a little higher than the day before. We’re starting today in the mid to upper 30s, with Knoxville around 39 degrees.

Your Thursday comes with more clouds at times. This can impact your comfort, due to less warm sunshine. It’s a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day, with a light breeze. Today’s high is seasonable again, as we top out around 66 degrees.

Tonight will become partly cloudy, but the clouds helps us to stay warmer, and actually finally a seasonable morning this week, with a low of 43 degrees to start Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a warmer high around 70 degrees. We’re kicking off the weekend on a nice note.

Saturday is a beautiful, mostly sunny day. The high will be around 74 degrees. We’re about 10 degrees above “normal” this weekend!

Warmer air is fanning out around the region, so we’re doing well at home and away for your I’m All Vol Forecast. UT plays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Arkansas. In Fayetteville, it will be mostly clear in the evening and upper 50s for the game. If you’re watching at home, some scattered clouds help to slow down our cooling, so we’re closer to 60 in the evening.

Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game, UT at Arkansas (WVLT)

Sunday’s high will be around 75, but we’ll see some extra clouds, especially early in the day. A stray shower is possible in the mountains and southern Valley.

Next week, we’re tracking a cold front and rain from tropical systems. This could easily help to feed up heavier rain and lingering showers at times. The chance for rain jumps up mid-week.

Thursday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

