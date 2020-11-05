Family sues Nashville school for ‘Let’s Make a Slave' homework assignment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family has filed a lawsuit against Metro Nashville Public Schools and an area teacher for an assignment called “Let’s Make a Slave” that they say caused physical and emotional harm to their child who has autism.

WTVF reported the assignment was given to a fourth-grade class in Nashville this February. It focused on a Willie Lynch speech called “Let’s Make a Slave,” believed to have been given in the 1700s.

According to the lawsuit, the class had Black and white students, and students were also told to read the speech aloud and answer questions about it. The lawsuit alleges students were also told to pretend they were enslaved people, “folding themselves under their desks and pretending to seek freedom from slavery by being mailed away in a box.”

Family members said the boy was scared of being separated from his family and not seeing his mother again. The child’s mother found out about the class lesson when she found the assignment in his backpack.

