FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Knoxville Division confirmed an investigation is underway on the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee office.

Wednesday morning, the FBI along with the Tennessee Valley Authority Office of Inspector General, Department of Energy Office of Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General conducted authorized court activity at multiple locations.

The FBI said a multiyear investigation has been ongoing into four locations across Tennessee, including the CAC office.

Authorities did not disclose the cause of the investigation.

