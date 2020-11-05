Florida drivers spot massive snake, call 911

SLAMORADA, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Florida drivers were surprised when they spotted a massive snake on the side of the road along US-1, WTSP reports.

More than one traveler called the police. When they arrived, the snake was dead.

While the species of the snake wasn’t specified, Florida Fish and Wildlife says invasive snake species like the Burmese python negatively impacts Florida wildlife.

Key Largo Deputies found this snake deceased in the median on the 104000 block of U.S. 1. They were flagged down by motorists. It's origins are unknown. Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

