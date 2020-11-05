Advertisement

Florida drivers spot massive snake, call 911

Florida drivers were surprised when they spotted a massive snake on the side of the road along US-1, WTSP reports.
Florida drivers were surprised when they spotted a massive snake on the side of the road along US-1, WTSP reports.
Florida drivers were surprised when they spotted a massive snake on the side of the road along US-1, WTSP reports.(MCSO)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLAMORADA, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Florida drivers were surprised when they spotted a massive snake on the side of the road along US-1, WTSP reports.

More than one traveler called the police. When they arrived, the snake was dead.

While the species of the snake wasn’t specified, Florida Fish and Wildlife says invasive snake species like the Burmese python negatively impacts Florida wildlife.

Key Largo Deputies found this snake deceased in the median on the 104000 block of U.S. 1. They were flagged down by motorists. It's origins are unknown.

Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville customer finds screw in Chipotle order

Updated: moments ago
A Knoxville customer was surprised to find an extra ingredient to their Chipotle order Wednesday night.

News

New Tenn. bill aims to stop execution of intellectually disabled inmates

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The first bill to be prefiled for the upcoming legislative session in Tennessee seeks to give people with an intellectual disability who have been sentenced to death a chance to prove their disability and that they should not be executed.

WVLT

Slowly warming into the weekend

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next big impact comes from a cold front feeding off Gulf moisture.

Election Central 2020

Trump backers demand Michigan vote center ‘Stop the count!’

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

Latest News

News

Nurse killed after stopping to help crash victims in Rhode Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Rhode Island police said a 34-year-old nurse was killed after stopping at the scene of a vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

News

Florida man accused of setting woman on fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Florida officials said a woman is in critical condition with burns all over her body after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire in her home.

News

Teen dies while scuba diving in Montana’s Glacier National Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A teenager died while scuba diving at Montana’s Glacier National Park, CNN reported.

News

Lawsuit filed after Mississippi school bans girl’s ‘Jesus loves me’ mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Family members have filed a lawsuit against a Mississippi school after it allegedly banned a third-grade student’s face mask, WLBT reports.

News

Man wanted in SC murder captured in East Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man wanted in connection to a South Carolina murder was captured in Johnson County, Tennessee.

News

Traffic lanes re-open in Oak Ridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Oak Ridge Police Department is urging people to avoid Edgemoor Rd. at Centennial Blvd. due to a vehicular accident, Wednesday afternoon.