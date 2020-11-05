Florida drivers spot massive snake, call 911
Florida drivers were surprised when they spotted a massive snake on the side of the road along US-1, WTSP reports.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLAMORADA, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Florida drivers were surprised when they spotted a massive snake on the side of the road along US-1, WTSP reports.
More than one traveler called the police. When they arrived, the snake was dead.
While the species of the snake wasn’t specified, Florida Fish and Wildlife says invasive snake species like the Burmese python negatively impacts Florida wildlife.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.