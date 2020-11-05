Florida man accused of setting woman on fire

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Florida officials said a woman is in critical condition with burns all over her body after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire in her home.

WTSP reported a neighbor called 911 after hearing the victim scream for help Monday. Prosecutors told a judge during a hearing that she said her boyfriend set her on fire.

Deputies arrested the suspect, Noe Jimenez-Cortes, on attempted murder and arson charges.

He was ordered held in jail without bond.

