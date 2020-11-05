Advertisement

Harmony Family Center offers virtual learning help for Knox County students

Harmony Family Center is offering options for Knox County families who will opt to participate in virtual learning for the spring semester.
Two Ottumwa families share with KYOU how their students have been learning virtually.
Two Ottumwa families share with KYOU how their students have been learning virtually.(KYOU)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Harmony Family Center is offering options for Knox County families who will opt to participate in virtual learning for the spring semester.

“It has been a tough year and Harmony is here to help,” Kate Trudell, Harmony Family Center CEO, said. “We’ve been serving children and families across Tennessee for almost 25 years, offering support, therapy, and advocacy during stressful times. And we are using that expertise and experience to launch the Harmony Enrichment Center.”

The Center offers a classroom where students can go for help with relational care, virtual curriculum guidance, technology troubleshooting support and more.

Through after-care programming, staff will offer social-emotional learning, music and movement activities like drumming. The center also offers access to free educational advocacy, parent coaching, other resources.

The center is now accepting applications for Knox County K-5 students who are enrolled in virtual learning. Visit the Harmony Family Center website to learn more and submit an application.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers deplaned in Tennessee after woman refuses to wear mask
KPD officers under investigation after Halloween photo surfaces online
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Former East Towne Mall closer to becoming distribution site

Latest News

Pushing record highs early next week
Dogwood arboretum earned Tennessee Urban Forestry Council award
Man accused in Knox County double homicide indicted
Tennessee School of Beauty raising awareness for suicide prevention