Harmony Family Center offers virtual learning help for Knox County students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Harmony Family Center is offering options for Knox County families who will opt to participate in virtual learning for the spring semester.

“It has been a tough year and Harmony is here to help,” Kate Trudell, Harmony Family Center CEO, said. “We’ve been serving children and families across Tennessee for almost 25 years, offering support, therapy, and advocacy during stressful times. And we are using that expertise and experience to launch the Harmony Enrichment Center.”

The Center offers a classroom where students can go for help with relational care, virtual curriculum guidance, technology troubleshooting support and more.

Through after-care programming, staff will offer social-emotional learning, music and movement activities like drumming. The center also offers access to free educational advocacy, parent coaching, other resources.

The center is now accepting applications for Knox County K-5 students who are enrolled in virtual learning. Visit the Harmony Family Center website to learn more and submit an application.

