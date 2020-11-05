Huge, invasive species of jellyfish spotted in South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An invasive species of large jellyfish were spotted in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said the Australian spotted jellyfish can form “blooms that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs and damage boats and fishing gear."

The jellyfish can grow to be the size of a beach ball.

SCDNR warned anyone spending time on the water to be on the lookout for this species and report sightings online to help federal researchers keep tabs.

