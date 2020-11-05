Advertisement

Huge, invasive species of jellyfish spotted in South Carolina

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An invasive species of large jellyfish were spotted in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said the Australian spotted jellyfish can form “blooms that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs and damage boats and fishing gear."

The jellyfish can grow to be the size of a beach ball.

SCDNR warned anyone spending time on the water to be on the lookout for this species and report sightings online to help federal researchers keep tabs.

