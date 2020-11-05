Monroe Co. Schools confirm students on board bus during Thursday morning crash

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Monroe County Schools bus was involved in a crash.

According to dispatch, injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

Monroe County School officials said students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

This incident is ongoing. WVLT will provide updates as more information is available.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.