Joe Biden breaks Obama’s record for most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate

The record was previously set by Barack Obama in 2008 with 69,498,516.
(WRDW)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WVLT/CBS) - U.S. officials announced Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden broke the record for most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate.

The record was previously set by Barack Obama in 2008 with 69,498,516. Officials said Joe Biden currently has 70,470,207 votes and counting.

Biden currently leads the popular vote against President Donald Trump. Officials said the race is still too close to call as battleground states continue to count votes.

As of Thursday morning, Joe Biden has collected 253 electoral votes and President Trump has collected 214, CBS News reported.

