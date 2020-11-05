Knoxville customer finds screw in Chipotle order
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville customer was surprised to find an extra ingredient to their Chipotle order Wednesday night.
The customer found a screw nail in her Chipotle bowl from the Cedar Bluff location.
Though not a normal ingredient, Chipotle did apologize and offered a refund.
