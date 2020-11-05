KPD searching for suspects after group shoots into Knoxville family’s home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the search for a group of suspects after a woman said shots were fired into her family’s home.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on the 3600 block of Blount Avenue.

A woman told police three men shot through her window then entered her home through a side door. The woman was home with her two small children at the time of the shooting. KPD said the woman and one of her children were able to escape.

A witness told police he saw the situation unfold after hearing a woman screaming. The witness told police he attempted to stop the group of suspects as they were leaving the home. During his attempts, police said one of the suspects fired at least one shot at the witness. The witness was not struck by the gunfire, according to KPD.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door vehicle, police said.

The incident is under investigation by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. Police said there is currently no suspect information.

