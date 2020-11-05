Lawsuit filed after Mississippi school bans girl’s ‘Jesus loves me’ mask

PINOLA, Miss. (WLBT/WVLT) - Family members have filed a lawsuit against a Mississippi school after it allegedly banned a third-grade student’s face mask, WLBT reports.

WLBT reports a third-grade student wore a mask that said “Jesus loves me” on October 13 at Simpson Central School. Family attorneys said the principal made her remove it and put on another one.

Two days after the incident, the school issued a statement regarding masks that said, in part:

Masks cannot display political, religious, sexual or any inappropriate symbols, gestures or statements that may be offensive, disruptive or deemed distractive to the school environment.

Alliance Defending Freedom filed a federal lawsuit on the family’s behalf.

WLBT reports the school district infringed on the student’s first amendment right.

“Public schools have a duty to respect the free expression of students that the First Amendment guarantees to them,” said ADF Legal Counsel Michael Ross. “...Other students within the school district have freely worn masks with the logos of local sports teams or even the words ‘Black Lives Matter.’ This student deserves an equal opportunity to peacefully express her beliefs.”

The child’s mother claimed the school handbook not only had no policy limiting her daughter’s religious expression, but said it was protected under the Mississippi Student Religious Freedom Act. The mother added that school officials gave her a modified copy of the school’s plan to fight COVID-19, which included a new rule barring religious or political expressions on masks.

WLBT reports the lawsuit looks to prevent the school from enforcing the policy.

