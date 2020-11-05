Man accused in Knox County double homicide indicted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man accused in a Knox County double homicide was indicted Wednesday, according to court records.

Ronnie Edward Johnson, 31, was indicted in connection to the March 2020 deaths of Boyd and Dorris Beets. Deputies said a domestic dispute led to Johnson crashing into a home on Live Oak Circle and shooting the Beets inside around 10 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

Investigators said Johnson was involved in a domestic issue with his fiance. The two went driving and reportedly ended up on Live Oak Circle during their argument.

According to reports, a physical altercation happened. During the fight, deputies said Johnson strangled the victim until she urinated on herself. The fiance was able to run away from Johnson.

The woman attempted to knock on the door of a home with lights on when Johnson allegedly tried to run her over. Deputies said the crash ended with his truck inside the home.

Johnson reportedly exited his vehicle and shot the two residents of the home before leaving the home and trying the find his fiance. The fiance said she heard Johnson yell “whoo” after each shot.

Doris Beets died of her injuries at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and officials said Boyd Beets died at the scene.

Johnson was indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, felony murder and especially aggravated burglary.

