Man wanted in SC murder captured in East Tennessee

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man wanted in connection to a South Carolina murder was captured in Johnson County, Tennessee.

Investigators said deputies were called to an abandoned vehicle late Sunday afternoon and found it had been reported stolen out of South Carolina.

Deputies said that they discovered the abandoned vehicle belonged to someone who had been murdered in Pickens County, South Carolina.

Monday, investigators made contact with the suspect in the case, David Michael Watkins.

WJHL reported he was being held in the Johnson County Jail without bond awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.