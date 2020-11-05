Nurse killed after stopping to help crash victims in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/WVLT) — Rhode Island police said a 34-year-old nurse was killed after stopping at the scene of a vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

CBS4 reported the victim, Jennifer Toscano, was hit around 1:45 a.m. Police said she had stopped at a rollover crash on I-95 in Pawtucket. Witnesses said Toscano had stopped to help and had been struck by a red vehicle that drove away.

Toscano was pronounced dead at the scene. She leaves behind a teenage son whose father also died a few months ago.

“Losing a parent is one thing but losing two in a four-month period is absolutely unfathomable for a 14-year-old to have to ever — any child to go through,” said friend David Thacker.

CBS4 reported that police found the suspect’s vehicle shortly after the incident. The driver, 22-year-old Luis Baez, was arrested with driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and operating on a suspended license.

Baez was arraigned in Providence District Court Monday. His bail was set at $45,000 with surety.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.