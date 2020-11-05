Oak Ridge Schools searching for additional substitute teachers

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Schools announced the district is on the search for additional substitute teachers for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

The Oak Ridge Schools human resources department said the district will now offer bonus pay for substitute teachers based on the number of days worked.

“We would love to have you come to work with our students, and now we have additional means to show you how much we appreciate your service,” Oak Ridge Schools said in a statement.

These bonuses are in place specifically for those who work with the schools between 11/1/2020 – 06/30/2021.

To apply to be a substitute teacher in Oak Ridge Schools, click here.

