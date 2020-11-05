Pastries-to-go offered in place of Greek Fest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville St. George Greek Orthodox Church announced an event called Greek To Go.

A menu of greek pastries is available to download online here.

Patrons can order from the menu and pick up the pastries from the Greek Orthodox church fellowship hall on Kingston Pike on Friday, November, 6.

Anyone who enters the church is asked to wear a mask. Pick up will be available from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

