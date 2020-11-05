Pushing record highs early next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From frost to start the week to near record highs to close the weekend, it’s been quite the roller coaster ride this week.

While rain is limited Tuesday, it’s much more likely on Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Milky sunshine is not suppressing temperatures very much this Thursday afternoon. On every corner of the WVLT weather map, some spots are ready to hit 70 degrees!

We’re not as cold tonight and, finally, frost is unlikely anywhere except way up in the National Park. Knoxville starts out in the low-to-mid 40s while the Plateau is in the upper 30s. The clouds will seal in just a touch of warmth, but the clouds are also breaking quickly after daybreak Friday.

Friday is gorgeous and sun-filled. Same for Saturday, which is even warmer back home! We’re going for a high of 70° or higher across almost every town WVLT’s signal touches, with the possible exception of Harlan and Crossville.

Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game, UT at Arkansas (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, the Vols are heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas for a Saturday evening tilt. The weather in Razorbacks country should be much the same as it is here at the kickoff. That means we’ll be near 60 at 7:30 Eastern and in the middle 50s at the final whistle.

While there is a very slight chance of rain on Sunday, it’s mostly in the Tri-Cities and over towards Boone, NC. It’s a very low chance locally.

Monday and Tuesday are largely sunny and are incredibly warm for the middle of November. While 77° and 78° may not sound toasty, Tuesday could tie the record high at the Knoxville Airport.

Veterans Day could spell rain, especially for the Monroe, McMinn, and Blount County part of Tennessee. We’re watching Eta and South Florida to see if any of the tropical moisture could get ‘sucked up’ northwards to the Smoky Mountains. That rain may linger into Thursday, along with slightly colder weather.

Temperatures warm to near record territory before tropical moisture moves in. (WVLT)

