Advertisement

Roane County couple now charged with murder in Knox County case

Michael Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray are now accused in the deaths of two of their adopted children
Michael and Shirley Gray
Michael and Shirley Gray(Roane County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Baldwin
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Michael Anthony Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray are now charged with murder, aggravated child abuse, abuse of a corpse, Tenncare fraud and theft in Knox County.

The couple was previously charged with murder and abuse charges in Roane County in the death of their adopted daughter. She was found buried on the couple’s property in the Ten Mile community. Investigators say Michael Gray Sr. admitted that his 11-year-old daughter died in 2017 and she was buried in the backyard. Officials said she was confined to the basement as punishment for stealing food and within months passed away. Other adopted children in the home said they faced years of abuse including being put in cages and given very little food and water. Michael Anthony Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray both pleaded not guilty on all charges in Roane County. The two are set to appear in court again in Roane County on December 18.

Shortly after the girl’s remains were discovered, the remains of another child were discovered at a property linked to the Grays in the Halls area. At the time the body was found, the home belonged to the Gray’s son, Michael Anthony Gray Jr. He is also charged with murder in the death of the child whose was found on the Knox County property.

Investigators say Michael Sr. and Shirley Gray collected thousand of dollars in payments from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Shirley Gray is expected to be in Knox County Criminal Court for an arraignment on Thursday, November 5.

Michael Anthony Gray Jr. is also due in Knox County court on Thursday.

Michael Anthony Gray Sr. will be arraigned on Friday, November 6 in Knox County.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election Central 2020

Trump backers converge on vote centers in Michigan, Arizona

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The protests came as the president repeatedly insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting.

News

Target recalling toddler boots due to choking hazard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Target announced a recall on some of its toddler boots due to a potential choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

News

Are you working from home? 87% of Americans want to continue to work from home after the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Millions of Americans started working from home when the coronavirus shutdown office buildings across the country. Now it looks like the trend will continue even after the pandemic is over.

News

Bed Bath and Beyond scaling back on coupons

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Start holding onto those Bed Bath and Beyond coupons.

Latest News

News

Knoxville customer finds screw in Chipotle order

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Knoxville customer was surprised to find an extra ingredient to their Chipotle order Wednesday night.

News

New Tenn. bill aims to stop execution of intellectually disabled inmates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The first bill to be prefiled for the upcoming legislative session in Tennessee seeks to give people with an intellectual disability who have been sentenced to death a chance to prove their disability and that they should not be executed.

WVLT

Slowly warming into the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next big impact comes from a cold front feeding off Gulf moisture.

News

Florida drivers spot massive snake, call 911

Updated: 4 hours ago
Florida drivers were surprised when they spotted a massive snake on the side of the road along US-1, WTSP reports.

News

Nurse killed after stopping to help crash victims in Rhode Island

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Rhode Island police said a 34-year-old nurse was killed after stopping at the scene of a vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

News

Florida man accused of setting woman on fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Florida officials said a woman is in critical condition with burns all over her body after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire in her home.