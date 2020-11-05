Roane County couple now charged with murder in Knox County case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Michael Anthony Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray are now charged with murder, aggravated child abuse, abuse of a corpse, Tenncare fraud and theft in Knox County.

The couple was previously charged with murder and abuse charges in Roane County in the death of their adopted daughter. She was found buried on the couple’s property in the Ten Mile community. Investigators say Michael Gray Sr. admitted that his 11-year-old daughter died in 2017 and she was buried in the backyard. Officials said she was confined to the basement as punishment for stealing food and within months passed away. Other adopted children in the home said they faced years of abuse including being put in cages and given very little food and water. Michael Anthony Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray both pleaded not guilty on all charges in Roane County. The two are set to appear in court again in Roane County on December 18.

Shortly after the girl’s remains were discovered, the remains of another child were discovered at a property linked to the Grays in the Halls area. At the time the body was found, the home belonged to the Gray’s son, Michael Anthony Gray Jr. He is also charged with murder in the death of the child whose was found on the Knox County property.

Investigators say Michael Sr. and Shirley Gray collected thousand of dollars in payments from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Shirley Gray is expected to be in Knox County Criminal Court for an arraignment on Thursday, November 5.

Michael Anthony Gray Jr. is also due in Knox County court on Thursday.

Michael Anthony Gray Sr. will be arraigned on Friday, November 6 in Knox County.

