Teen dies while scuba diving in Montana’s Glacier National Park

(WVLT/CNN) - A teenager died while scuba diving at Montana’s Glacier National Park, CNN reported.

The National Park Service said a ranger responded to the accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. The 18-year-old girl, who was part of a six-person group diving at Lake McDonald, was declared dead after first responders and divers were unable to resuscitate her.

The park service said it’s unclear how the accident occurred. Another diver, a 22-year-old man, experienced shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital. He was flown to Seattle for hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment for decompression sickness, CNN reported.

The identities of the victims have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

