Tennessee man charged with shooting 2 federal agents

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Tennessee man has been charged with shooting two members of a fugitive task force during an arrest attempt.

Bobby Joe Claybrook, 39, was charged Monday with using a firearm during an assault on a federal officer, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Two agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force were shot Monday as they approached a home in Jackson to serve a warrant on Claybrook, authorities said.

Claybrook, of Dyersburg, had been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top Ten Most Wanted list in August on charges including attempted second degree murder.

Claybrook barricaded himself in the home, but police negotiators persuaded him to come out after four hours and he was arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

The agents who suffered minor gunshot wounds were treated at a hospital and released.

Court records did not show if Claybook had a lawyer Wednesday.

