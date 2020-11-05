Advertisement

Tennessee offers drive-through COVID testing in rural areas

Tennessee National Guard medics and Tennessee Department of Health personnel will staff the testing sites. Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing on Saturday in rural areas in each of the three grand divisions. The testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon local time and will stay open until everyone in line has received a test, according to a news release from Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group.

The testing will take place in the Houston County EMS Station in Erin, Fire Station number 3 in Martin, the Macon County Fairground in Lafayette, the Maury County Health Department in Columbia, Campbell County’s Jellico High School, and the Monroe County Health Department in Madisonville.

Tennessee National Guard medics and Tennessee Department of Health personnel will staff the testing sites. Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours. Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested.

