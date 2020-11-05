Advertisement

Tennessee School of Beauty raising awareness for suicide prevention

The Tennessee School of Beauty is raising awareness for suicide prevention through fundraising.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee School of Beauty is raising awareness for suicide prevention through fundraising.

According to a release, TSB will be supporting Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network through a virtual walk/run fundraiser as well as by donating money from hair services to the network.

The virtual walk/run event asks participants to walk or run 48.3 miles before January 31, 2021 to represent the 48,344 people that died by suicide in 2018.

The beauty school is also offering free haircuts and 10 percent off hair services with the option for people to donate money they would have spent to the network. This fundraiser will run from November 3 through November 20 and again from January 5 through January 22.

“If we can do anything to help just one person in need know that the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is out there, then we will have succeeded,” says Stephen Brown, 5th generation member of the Tennessee School of Beauty family. “I’m very proud of the family atmosphere we have here at the school, and I’m thankful that we have this way of honoring my brother, Logan, and helping others at the same time.”

If you have questions about either event, you can reach out to Zane Hagy at 865-384-8564 or email zane.hagy@z11communications.com

