TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming road closure along Alcoa Highway

Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced an upcoming road closure along Alco Highway in Knox County.

On Sunday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 9 Montlake Drive will be closed to all traffic to allow contractors to perform paving activities in the area.

Officials said the closure will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when traveling in this area.

