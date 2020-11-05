TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming road closure along Alcoa Highway
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced an upcoming road closure along Alco Highway in Knox County.
On Sunday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 9 Montlake Drive will be closed to all traffic to allow contractors to perform paving activities in the area.
Officials said the closure will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when traveling in this area.
