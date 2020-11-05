TSSAA unveils region reclassification for high school athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The governing body of high school athletics across the state of Tennessee, the TSSAA, has unveiled its reclassification for high school athletics. The new regions will be in effect for the 2021 through 2023 seasons. The TSSAA Board of Control must approve these regions at the Nov. 12 meeting. Until then, here’s a look at what’s been worked up across the state:

DIVISION I

Class 1A

Region 1

Cloudland High School (Roan Mountain, TN)

Cosby High School (Cosby, TN)

Hancock Co. High School (Sneedville, TN)

North Greene High School (Greeneville, TN)

Unaka High School (Elizabethton, TN)

Region 2

Coalfield High School (Coalfield, TN)

Greenback High School (Greenback, TN)

Harriman High School (Harriman, TN)

Jellico High School (Jellico, TN)

Midway High School (Kingston, TN)

Oakdale High School (Oakdale, TN)

Oliver Springs High School (Oliver Springs, TN)

Sunbright High School (Sunbright, TN)

Region 3

Copper Basin High School (Copperhill, TN)

Lookout Valley High School (Chattanooga, TN)

Sale Creek School (Sale Creek, TN)

South Pittsburg High School (South Pittsburg, TN)

Whitwell High School (Whitwell, TN)

Region 4

Clay Co. High School (Celina, TN)

Gordonsville High School (Gordonsville, TN)

Jo Byrns High School (Cedar Hill, TN)

Pickett Co. High School (Byrdstown, TN)

Red Boiling Springs High School (Red Boiling Springs, TN)

Region 5

Collinwood High School (Collinwood, TN)

Cornersville High School (Cornersville, TN)

Eagleville High School (Eagleville, TN)

Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, TN)

Huntland High School (Huntland, TN)

Moore Co. High School (Lynchburg, TN)

Wayne Co. High School (Waynesboro, TN)

Region 6

Dresden High School (Dresden, TN)

Gleason High School (Gleason, TN)

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School (Bruceton, TN)

McEwen High School (McEwen, TN)

McKenzie High School (McKenzie, TN)

Perry Co. High School (Linden, TN)

South Fulton High School (South Fulton, TN)

Region 7

Greenfield High School (Greenfield, TN)

Halls High School (Halls, TN)

Humboldt High School (Humboldt, TN)

Lake Co. High School (Tiptonville, TN)

Peabody High School (Trenton, TN)

West Carroll High School (Atwood, TN)

Region 8

B. T. Washington High School (Memphis, TN)

Bluff City High School (Memphis, TN)

Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (Memphis, TN)

Memphis Middle College High School (Memphis, TN)

Middleton High School (Middleton, TN)

Westwood High School (Memphis, TN)

Class 2A

Region 1

Cumberland Gap High School (Cumberland Gap, TN)

Hampton High School (Hampton, TN)

Happy Valley High School (Elizabethton, TN)

South Greene High School (Greeneville, TN)

Region 2

Alvin C. York Institute (Jamestown, TN)

Monterey High School (Monterey, TN)

Oneida High School (Oneida, TN)

Rockwood High School (Rockwood, TN)

Wartburg Central High School (Wartburg, TN)

Region 3

Bledsoe Co. High School (Pikeville, TN)

Marion Co. High School (Jasper, TN)

Meigs Co. High School (Decatur, TN)

Polk Co. High School (Benton, TN)

Tellico Plains High School (Tellico Plains, TN)

Tyner Academy (Chattanooga, TN)

Region 4

East Robertson High School (Cross Plains, TN)

Harpeth High School (Kingston Springs, TN)

Trousdale Co. High School (Hartsville, TN)

Watertown High School (Watertown, TN)

Westmoreland High School (Westmoreland, TN)

Whites Creek High School (Whites Creek, TN)

Region 5

Cascade High School (Bell Buckle, TN)

Forrest High School (Chapel Hill, TN)

Loretto High School (Loretto, TN)

Mt. Pleasant High School (Mt. Pleasant, TN)

Richland High School (Lynnville, TN)

Summertown High School (Summertown, TN)

Region 6

Adamsville High School (Adamsville, TN)

Decatur Co. Riverside High School (Decaturville, TN)

East Hickman High School (Lyles, TN)

Hickman Co. High School (Centerville, TN)

Lewis Co. High School (Hohenwald, TN)

Scotts Hill High School (Reagan, TN)

Region 7

Camden Central High School (Camden, TN)

Gibson Co. High School (Dyer, TN)

Houston Co. High School (Erin, TN)

Huntingdon High School (Huntingdon, TN)

Union City High School (Union City, TN)

Westview High School (Martin, TN)

Region 8

Fairley High School (Memphis, TN)

Freedom Preparatory Academy (Memphis, TN)

Hillcrest High School (Memphis, TN)

KIPP Memphis Collegiate School (Memphis, TN)

Manassas High School (Memphis, TN)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Preparatory High School (Memphis, TN)

Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (Memphis, TN)

Mitchell High School (Memphis, TN)

Oakhaven High School (Memphis, TN)

Class 3A

Region 1

Chuckey-Doak High School (Afton, TN)

Claiborne High School (New Tazewell, TN)

Johnson Co. High School (Mountain City, TN)

Unicoi Co. High School (Erwin, TN)

West Greene High School (Mosheim, TN)

Region 2

Alcoa High School (Alcoa, TN)

Austin-East High School (Knoxville, TN)

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School (Gatlinburg, TN)

Kingston High School (Kingston, TN)

Northview Academy (Kodak, TN)

Pigeon Forge High School (Pigeon Forge, TN)

Union Co. High School (Maynardville, TN)

Region 3

Brainerd High School (Chattanooga, TN)

Loudon High School (Loudon, TN)

McMinn Central High School (Englewood, TN)

Signal Mountain High School (Signal Mountain, TN)

Sweetwater High School (Sweetwater, TN)

Region 4

Cannon Co. High School (Woodbury, TN)

Community High School (Unionville, TN)

Giles Co. High School (Pulaski, TN)

Grundy Co. High School (Coalmont, TN)

Sequatchie Co. High School (Dunlap, TN)

Region 5

East Nashville Magnet School (Nashville, TN)

Jackson Co. High School (Gainesboro, TN)

Maplewood Comprehensive High School (Nashville, TN)

Smith Co. High School (Carthage, TN)

Stratford High School (Nashville, TN)

Region 6

Cheatham Co. Central High School (Ashland City, TN)

Fairview High School (Fairview, TN)

Stewart Co. High School (Dover, TN)

Sycamore High School (Pleasant View, TN)

Waverly Central High School (Waverly, TN)

White House Heritage High School (White House, TN)

White House High School (White House, TN)

Region 7

Bolivar Central High School (Bolivar, TN)

Bolton High School (Arlington, TN)

Covington High School (Covington, TN)

Dyersburg High School (Dyersburg, TN)

Millington Central High School (Millington, TN)

Ripley High School (Ripley, TN)

Region 8

Frederick Douglass High School (Memphis, TN)

Hamilton High School (Memphis, TN)

Memphis Business Academy (Memphis, TN)

Memphis East High School (Memphis, TN)

Raleigh Egypt High School (Memphis, TN)

Sheffield High School (Memphis, TN)

Trezevant High School (Memphis, TN)

Class 4A

Region 1

Elizabethton High School (Elizabethton, TN)

Grainger High School (Rutledge, TN)

Greeneville High School (Greeneville, TN)

Seymour High School (Seymour, TN)

Sullivan East High School (Bluff City, TN)

Volunteer High School (Church Hill, TN)

Region 2

Anderson Co. High School (Clinton, TN)

Carter High School (Strawberry Plains, TN)

Fulton High School (Knoxville, TN)

Gibbs High School (Corryton, TN)

Scott High School (Huntsville, TN)

South-Doyle High School (Knoxville, TN)

Region 3

Chattanooga Central High School (Harrison, TN)

East Hamilton High School (Ooltewah, TN)

East Ridge High School (Chattanooga, TN)

Hixson High School (Hixson, TN)

Red Bank High School (Chattanooga, TN)

Sequoyah High School - Madisonville (Madisonville, TN)

Soddy-Daisy High School (Soddy-Daisy, TN)

Region 4

Cumberland Co. High School (Crossville, TN)

DeKalb Co. High School (Smithville, TN)

Livingston Academy (Livingston, TN)

Macon Co. High School (Lafayette, TN)

Stone Memorial High School (Crossville, TN)

Upperman High School (Baxter, TN)

Region 5

Creek Wood High School (Charlotte, TN)

Glencliff High School (Nashville, TN)

Greenbrier High School (Greenbrier, TN)

Hillwood High School (Nashville, TN)

Lawrence Co. High School (Lawrenceburg, TN)

Marshall Co. High School (Lewisburg, TN)

Montgomery Central High School (Cunningham, TN)

Pearl Cohn High School (Nashville, TN)

Tullahoma High School (Tullahoma, TN)

Region 6

Chester Co. High School (Henderson, TN)

Hardin Co. High School (Savannah, TN)

Jackson South Side High School (Jackson, TN)

Lexington High School (Lexington, TN)

Liberty Technology Magnet High School (Jackson, TN)

McNairy Central High School (Selmer, TN)

Region 7

Crockett Co. High School (Alamo, TN)

Haywood High School (Brownsville, TN)

Jackson North Side High School (Jackson, TN)

Milan High School (Milan, TN)

Obion Co. Central High School (Troy, TN)

South Gibson Co. High School (Medina, TN)

Region 8

Craigmont High School (Memphis, TN)

Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School (Somerville, TN)

Kirby High School (Memphis, TN)

Melrose High School (Memphis, TN)

Ridgeway High School (Memphis, TN)

Wooddale High School (Memphis, TN)

Class 5A

Region 1

Cherokee High School (Rogersville, TN)

Daniel Boone High School (Gray, TN)

David Crockett High School (Jonesborough, TN)

Morristown-Hamblen High School West (Morristown, TN)

Tennessee High School (Bristol, TN)

West Ridge High School (Blountville, TN)

Region 2

Cocke Co. High School (Newport, TN)

Heritage High School (Maryville, TN)

Knoxville Central High School (Knoxville, TN)

Knoxville Halls High School (Knoxville, TN)

Sevier Co. High School (Sevierville, TN)

West High School (Knoxville, TN)

Region 3

Campbell Co. High School (Jacksboro, TN)

Clinton High School (Clinton, TN)

Karns High School (Knoxville, TN)

Lenoir City High School (Lenoir City, TN)

Oak Ridge High School (Oak Ridge, TN)

Powell High School (Powell, TN)

Region 4

McMinn Co. High School (Athens, TN)

Ooltewah High School (Ooltewah, TN)

Rhea County High School (Evensville, TN)

The Howard School (Chattanooga, TN)

Walker Valley High School (Cleveland, TN)

Region 5

Green Hill High School (Mt. Juliet, TN)

Hillsboro High School (Nashville, TN)

Hunters Lane High School (Nashville, TN)

Mt. Juliet High School (Mt. Juliet, TN)

Station Camp High School (Gallatin, TN)

White Co. High School (Sparta, TN)

Wilson Central High School (Lebanon, TN)

Region 6

Columbia Central High School (Columbia, TN)

Franklin Co. High School (Winchester, TN)

Lincoln Co. High School (Fayetteville, TN)

Nolensville High School (Nolensville, TN)

Page High School (Franklin, TN)

Spring Hill High School (Columbia, TN)

Region 7

Henry Co. High School (Paris, TN)

Kenwood High School (Clarksville, TN)

Northeast High School (Clarksville, TN)

Northwest High School (Clarksville, TN)

Portland High School (Portland, TN)

Springfield High School (Springfield, TN)

Region 8

Brighton High School (Brighton, TN)

Dyer Co. High School (Newbern, TN)

Kingsbury High School (Memphis, TN)

Memphis Central High School (Memphis, TN)

Munford High School (Munford, TN)

Overton High School (Memphis, TN)

Southwind High School (Memphis, TN)

Class 6A

Region 1

Dobyns Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN)

Jefferson Co. High School (Dandridge, TN)

Morristown-Hamblen High School East (Morristown, TN)

Science Hill High School (Johnson City, TN)

Region 2

Bearden High School (Knoxville, TN)

Bradley Central High School (Cleveland, TN)

Cleveland High School (Cleveland, TN)

Farragut High School (Knoxville, TN)

Hardin Valley Academy (Knoxville, TN)

Maryville High School (Maryville, TN)

William Blount High School (Maryville, TN)

Region 3

Coffee Co. Central High School (Manchester, TN)

Cookeville High School (Cookeville, TN)

Lebanon High School (Lebanon, TN)

Shelbyville Central High School (Shelbyville, TN)

Warren Co. High School (McMinnville, TN)

Region 4

Blackman High School (Murfreesboro, TN)

Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, TN)

Riverdale High School (Murfreesboro, TN)

Rockvale High School (Rockvale, TN)

Siegel High School (Murfreesboro, TN)

Stewarts Creek High School (Smyrna, TN)

Region 5

Beech Senior High School (Hendersonville, TN)

Clarksville High School (Clarksville, TN)

Gallatin High School (Gallatin, TN)

Hendersonville High School (Hendersonville, TN)

Rossview High School (Clarksville, TN)

West Creek High School (Clarksville, TN)

Region 6

Antioch High School (Antioch, TN)

Cane Ridge High School (Antioch, TN)

Dickson Co. High School (Dickson, TN)

John Overton High School (Nashville, TN)

LaVergne High School (La Vergne, TN)

McGavock High School (Nashville, TN)

Smyrna High School (Smyrna, TN)

Region 7

Brentwood High School (Brentwood, TN)

Centennial High School (Franklin, TN)

Franklin High School (Franklin, TN)

Independence High School (Thompson’s Station, TN)

Ravenwood High School (Brentwood, TN)

Summit High School (Spring Hill, TN)

Region 8

Arlington High School (Arlington, TN)

Bartlett High School (Bartlett, TN)

Collierville High School (Collierville, TN)

Cordova High School (Cordova, TN)

Germantown High School (Germantown, TN)

Houston High School (Germantown, TN)

White Station High School (Memphis, TN)

Whitehaven High School (Memphis, TN)

DIVISION II

Class A

East Region

Friendship Christian School (Lebanon, TN)

Grace Baptist Academy (Chattanooga, TN)

Lakeway Christian Academy (White Pine, TN)

Middle Tennessee Christian School (Murfreesboro, TN)

The King’s Academy (Seymour, TN)

The Webb School (Bell Buckle, TN)

Middle Region

Clarksville Academy (Clarksville, TN)

Columbia Academy (Columbia, TN)

Donelson Christian Academy (Nashville, TN)

Grace Christian Academy - Franklin (Franklin, TN)

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy (Mt. Juliet, TN)

Nashville Christian School (Nashville, TN)

West Region

Fayette Academy (Somerville, TN)

First Assembly Christian School (Cordova, TN)

Harding Academy (Memphis, TN)

Jackson Christian School (Jackson, TN)

Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Millington, TN)

Trinity Christian Academy (Jackson, TN)

University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN)

Class AA

East Region

Boyd Buchanan High School (Chattanooga, TN)

Chattanooga Christian School (Chattanooga, TN)

Christian Academy of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Grace Christian Academy - Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Notre Dame High School (Chattanooga, TN)

Silverdale Baptist Academy (Chattanooga, TN)

Webb School of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Middle Region

Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, TN)

Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN)

Davidson Academy (Nashville, TN)

Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN)

Goodpasture Christian School (Madison, TN)

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN)

West Region

Evangelical Christian School (Cordova, TN)

Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, TN)

Northpoint Christian School (Southaven, MS)

St. George’s Independent School (Collierville, TN)

Class AAA

West Region

Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN)

Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, TN)

Christian Brothers High School (Memphis, TN)

Ensworth High School (Nashville, TN)

Memphis University School (Memphis, TN)

St. Benedict at Auburndale (Cordova, TN)

East/Middle Region

Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN)

Father Ryan High School (Nashville, TN)

Knoxville Catholic High School (Knoxville, TN)

McCallie School (Chattanooga, TN)

Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN)

Pope John Paul II High School (Hendersonville, TN)

