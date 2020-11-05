Advertisement

Whataburger coming to Tennessee

If you’re a fan of this Texas-based food chain, you East Tennesseans might want to plan a little road trip to the state’s capitol.
Whataburger, which operates restaurants in Texas and nine other states, plans to build 15 new ones this year and 25 next year, introducing “new restaurant models and remodels.” (Whataburger photo)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re a fan of this Texas-based food chain, East Tennesseans might want to plan a little road trip to the state’s capital.

WTVF reported that Whataburger submitted plans to Nashville’s planning commission for a location in Hermitage. According to the plans, it would open on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Nashville might not be the only city, however, to get a Whataburger. There are five general manager positions posted to the restaurant’s page in Murfreesboro, Gallatin, Lebanon, Madison and Hermitage.

