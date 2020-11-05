Whataburger coming to Tennessee
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re a fan of this Texas-based food chain, East Tennesseans might want to plan a little road trip to the state’s capital.
WTVF reported that Whataburger submitted plans to Nashville’s planning commission for a location in Hermitage. According to the plans, it would open on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Nashville might not be the only city, however, to get a Whataburger. There are five general manager positions posted to the restaurant’s page in Murfreesboro, Gallatin, Lebanon, Madison and Hermitage.