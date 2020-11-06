Advertisement

6 Tennessee post offices burgalarized

Investigators are currently working to determine if anything was taken.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said postal inspectors and law enforcement agencies are investigating after multiple post offices in Tennessee were burglarized.

According to reports, six burglaries happened in Middle Tennessee on Monday, the day before Election Day.

Officials said the burglaries occurred after normal business hours from 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday in Nashville, LaVergne, Madison, Hermitage and Mt. Juliet.

Anyone who believes their ballot may have been impacted by the incident is asked to call their local election office to confirm and identify options for ballot tracking.

Individuals who think their ballot was impacted can file a report directly with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 1 (877) 876-2455 and say “Theft” when prompted. A report can also be filed online at www.uspis.gov/report.

