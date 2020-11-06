A Knoxville man credits blood donations for saving his life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, MEDIC Regional Blood Center hosted their 8th annual ‘Keeping David Landes Alive Miracle Drive’ celebrating the life of David Landes who suffered from a severe case of pancreatitis.

“I was there for five and half months. Comatose for three and a half, died several times and was resuscitated. Thanks to the good Lord above, great staff at Parkwest and a lot of blood from MEDIC. I’m alive," says David.

Just one pint of blood can save multiple lives, the whole process of donation blood typically takes around 30 minutes.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced all locations are in critical need for blood donations.

The Blood Center is now at the critical level for O Positive, O Negative and A Negative blood.

Individuals interested in donating can visit one of the following locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

All donors are required to wear a mask or face covering. MEDIC will provide face masks to anyone without one. Appointments can be made online or by calling 865-524-3074.

