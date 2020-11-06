Ala. 15-year-old accused of killing 5 family members to be tried as an adult

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WVLT/WSFA) - A teenager accused of killing his family in Alabama when he was 14 will be tried as an adult, officials say.

WSFA reported Mason Sisk, now 15, faces multiple charges after allegedly confessing to murdering five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were the teen’s father, John Sisk, his stepmother, Mary Sisk, his six-year-old brother, his five-year-old sister and six-month-old brother.

Sisk was charged with capital murder of two or more victims, plus three additional charges of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14.

Sisk is being held in the Limestone County jail with no bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.