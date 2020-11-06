Area teams poised for post season run as playoffs begin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A season which seemed in doubt back during the summer has reached the playoff portion of the competition.

As has been the case over the past several years, East Tennessee teams are well represented and poised for a potential run at a gold ball. Among the games tonight will be the first of four Playoff Friday TV games.

The first-round game on MyVLT will feature a Class-5A showdown at South-Doyle as the Cherokees welcome in Daniel Boone. That game replaces the originally scheduled Morristown East at Central game, which is still taking place at the home of the Bobcats.

Here’s a preview of some more first-round action that we’ll be covering on the playoff edition of Varsity All Access at 11 p.m. on WVLT

Bearden (4-5) at McMinn County (9-1)

For the second straight season, Bearden and McMinn County will square off in the Class-6A playoffs. Last year, Bearden upset McMinn County 23-6. The two teams did play during the regular season this year with McMinn County shutting out the Bulldogs 42-0 in Week 6. The Cherokees rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns in that win. After a slow start to the season, the Bulldogs enter the playoffs having won four of their last five games.

Morristown East (5-4) at Central (8-2)

The two-time defending state champion Central Bobcats won the region championship, with a victory in the seasons’ final game, over Gibbs. It’s Central’s first region title since 2018. Morristown East is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Bobcat defense will need to hunker down facing a Hurricanes offense that’s scored at least 42 points in three of their last four games.

Bradley Central (7-3) at Farragut (7-3)

Just like Bearden and McMinn County, Farragut and Bradley Central meet in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs for the second straight year. The Admirals beat the Bears 25-21 in Week-1. Farragut’s offense has played well down the stretch of the season averaging 43 points in its final three games. T

Fulton (4-4) at Rhea County (9-1)

Fulton had to cancel the final two games of the regular season due to concerns over COVID-19. The Falcons had won four of their last five games before having to shut down. So they enter this first-round playoff game with a bit of momentum. On the downside, coach Rob Black’s team lost to Rhea County 47-14 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs last year.

Science Hill (7-3) at Maryville (10-0)

Unable to clinch the region championship last week at home, Science Hill is forced to travel in Week-1 of the playoffs and that’s never a good thing when you have to travel to Maryville. The Hilltoppers dropped to the No. 4 seed and face the Red rebels who are the defending Class 6A state champions. Maryville, which shut out Science Hill 42-0 in 2019, is led by running back Parker McGill, who’s rushed for 11-hundred yards and 18 touchdowns.

Powell (8-2) at Walker Valley (7-2)

Matt Lowe’s Panthers are primed for a playoff run led by quarterback Jordyn Potts, who set a new single-season school record with 2,451 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. The Panthers defense will need to be ready facing a Walker Valley team that’s scored 40 points or more in its last five games.

Halls (7-1) at Tennessee (5-3)

The Halls Red Devils are in the playoffs for the second straight year under head coach Scott Cummings. The task at hand is to try and win the schools' first playoff game since 2017. Tennessee High could be a little rusty with their last two games postponed. The Vikings haven’t played since October 16th.

Pigeon Forge (6-3) at Claiborne (9-1)

The Pigeon Forge Tigers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. That team was led by head coach Scott Meadows, who returned to the school this season. The Tigers are looking for their first playoff win since 20154. If Pigeon Forge wins, it will be its first playoff win since 2015.

Sevier County (5-5) at David Crockett (8-2)

Sevier County, which is led by quarterback Collin Shannon and his better than 21-hundred yards passing and 17 touchdowns, is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. David Crockett is on a roll having won eight straight games.

All playoff games kick off at 7 p.m. Again, be sure to join us for all your playoff scores and highlights at 11 p.m. during Varsity All Access on WVLT.

