Advertisement

Bearden faces McMinn Co. in the playoffs

For the second straight season, Bearden and McMinn County are facing off in the Class-6A playoffs.
(Bearden Football Team)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second straight season, Bearden and McMinn County are facing off in the Class-6A playoffs.

Bearden, 4-5, upset McMinn County, 9-1, last year 23-6. The two teams played during the regular season with McMinn County shutting out the Bulldogs 42-0 in Week 6.

After a slow start, the Bulldogs enter the playoffs having won four of their last five games.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Latest News

COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA
Vermont lawmakers call Walmart “cruel” for snubbing $2,000 grants for its workers
Pigeon Forge faces Claiborne County
Optimists live longer, study says
Sevier County battles David Crockett