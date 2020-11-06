Bearden faces McMinn Co. in the playoffs
For the second straight season, Bearden and McMinn County are facing off in the Class-6A playoffs.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Bearden, 4-5, upset McMinn County, 9-1, last year 23-6. The two teams played during the regular season with McMinn County shutting out the Bulldogs 42-0 in Week 6.
After a slow start, the Bulldogs enter the playoffs having won four of their last five games.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
