Bearden faces McMinn Co. in the playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second straight season, Bearden and McMinn County are facing off in the Class-6A playoffs.

Bearden, 4-5, upset McMinn County, 9-1, last year 23-6. The two teams played during the regular season with McMinn County shutting out the Bulldogs 42-0 in Week 6.

After a slow start, the Bulldogs enter the playoffs having won four of their last five games.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

