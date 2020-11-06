Bradley Central plays at Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut is facing off against Bradley Central in the firt round of the Class 6A playoffs for the second straight year.

Both teams have the same record, 7-3.

The Admirals beat the Bears 25-21 in Week 1. Farragut’s offense has played well down the stretch of the season, averaging 43 points in the final three games.

