Bradley Central plays at Farragut
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut is facing off against Bradley Central in the firt round of the Class 6A playoffs for the second straight year.
Both teams have the same record, 7-3.
The Admirals beat the Bears 25-21 in Week 1. Farragut’s offense has played well down the stretch of the season, averaging 43 points in the final three games.
