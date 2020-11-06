Advertisement

Bradley Central plays at Farragut

Farragut is facing off against Bradley Central in the firt round of the Class 6A playoffs for the second straight year.
Farragut defeats Morristown West
Farragut defeats Morristown West(WVLT News)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut is facing off against Bradley Central in the firt round of the Class 6A playoffs for the second straight year.

Both teams have the same record, 7-3.

The Admirals beat the Bears 25-21 in Week 1. Farragut’s offense has played well down the stretch of the season, averaging 43 points in the final three games.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Latest News

COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA
Vermont lawmakers call Walmart “cruel” for snubbing $2,000 grants for its workers
Pigeon Forge faces Claiborne County
Optimists live longer, study says
Sevier County battles David Crockett