COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA

ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A company in East Tennessee claims its product can defeat coronavirus in just one minute.

“We’re selling hundreds of thousands of gallons of it right now," said Matt Schenk, Midlab President.

Facility+ by Maxim may look like every bottle of bleach you’ve seen on store shelves, but Midlab said in 60 seconds, coronavirus is gone from any surface.

“Our product kills it in one minute," explained Schenk, "So by the time you spray it, wipe it and [it] dries it’s enough time to effectively kill COVID-19.”

Its base was hydrogen peroxide.

“Through laboratory testing, Facility+ (EPA Reg. No. 45745-11) has demonstrated that it inactivates SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, within one minute. For complete information about this product, please see its label. For a complete list of products EPA expects to kill SARS-CoV-2, please see List N," said an EPA Spokesperson.

The EPA approval had all of Midlab buzzing.

“It makes our whole team feel great," explained Schenk, "We designed this product with schools, nursing homes, places of worship in mind because we knew it would be very effective on viruses.”

Schenk said they’ve had Facility+ on the market for a few years, but after EPA approval sales jumped 18 times what they were before.

“With the COVID-19 claim on there and helping to kill COVID-19 in one minute has really taken off across the country,” said Schenk.

Midlab said people cannot buy their products just yet, but hope to have items on store shelves next year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.