Curbside alcohol sales to be permanent option in Nashville

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Nashville Metro Council has voted to allow businesses to apply for a permit to continue curbside alcohol sales after Tennessee’s State of Emergency ends.

The measure was approved in a Thursday night meeting, according to WTVF.

The new rule allowing bars to serve food an alcohol curbside was initially implemented to help struggling local businesses survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, the Metro Nashville Beer Board approved a decision to continue the rule through at least the end of November. Now, businesses who wish to continue the practice even after the pandemic ends will be able to apply for a permit to do so.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

