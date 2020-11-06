Decorated neighborhoods to be included on Knoxville holiday trails

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Does your neighborhood go all out for the holidays?

The City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhood Empowerment invited neighborhoods across the city to decorate their homes, porches, lawns, mailboxes and driveways for the first Knoxville’s Neighborhood Holiday Trails beginning Nov. 30.

“With COVID-19 very much present in our community, we all have to look at different ways to celebrate the holidays with our neighbors,” said Eden Slater, Assistant Coordinator of the Office of Neighborhood Empowerment. “We know decorating for the holidays is a spirited, sometimes competitive, seasonal pursuit, and we want to encourage neighborhoods to best themselves and help area residents enjoy the results in a safe way.”

Participating neighborhoods will be posted on a ‘Neighborhood Holiday Trails’ map on the City’s website.

People interested in participating are asked to register before Nov. 13 by contacting Eden Slater at eslater@knoxvilletn.gov. Then individuals will be prompted to choose one or two streets or intersections that will be the center of the decorations.

Participants will be asked to identify highlights of your neighborhood’s decor, like a giant inflated snowman, a Rudolph on a roof, a gazebo covered in twinkly lights, and any other eye-catching features. These landmarks will be included in a scavenger hunt game available for residents to play as they visit decorated neighborhoods.

