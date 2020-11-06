Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Jellico, Madisonville

Tennessee is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing on Saturday in rural areas in each of the three grand divisions.
covid drive-thru testing
covid drive-thru testing(WHSV)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing on Saturday in rural areas in each of the three grand divisions.

According to a news release from Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group, the testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon local time and will stay open until everyone in line has received a test.

The testing will take place in the Houston County EMS Station in Erin, Fire Station number 3 in Martin, the Macon County Fairground in Lafayette, the Maury County Health Department in Columbia, Campbell County’s Jellico High School, and the Monroe County Health Department in Madisonville.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers deplaned in Tennessee after woman refuses to wear mask
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
KPD officers under investigation after Halloween photo surfaces online
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash

Latest News

Man tries to fight flames with garden hose to save roommate in Knoxville house fire
Police investigating after shooting outside Kentucky mall
Pushing record highs early next week
Near record highs this coming week!