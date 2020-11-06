Advertisement

Driver in Knoxville crash ticketed for speeding twice within three hours

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver in a serious crash had been cited for speeding just three and a half hours earlier.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver in a serious crash had been cited for speeding just three and a half hours earlier.

Officials said in a Twitter post the driver was going 89 mph in a 50 mph zone and was ticketed just a quarter-mile away from where the crash happened.

The post said three vehicles were involved in the wreck.

WVLT News reached out for more information regarding the exact location of the crash and whether there were any injuries.

Officers warned drivers to #SlowDown and drive without distractions.

The driver reportedly received a second ticket following the crash.

