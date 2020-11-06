Enjoy the weekend warming trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Making outdoor plans when it’s warmer and sunny may seem obvious, but it’s that much more important when days of on and off rain are right behind this warm, dry stretch.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, as scattered clouds are exiting. This allows some to drop to the upper 30s and others in the low 40s. We also have patchy fog to kick off the day.

Clouds clear out in time to give us a sunny Friday! It’s a big orange Friday, with sunshine and warming to above average temperatures. Enjoy! We’re topping out around 70 degrees, with a light breeze.

Tonight is still clear, so areas of fog will develop, and we’ll drop to a seasonable low of 44 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is mostly sunny! We do have a stray rain chance in the Smokies, in case you’re thinking about a hike, but still a great day to get outside. We’ll warm up to around 74 degrees, which is 10 degrees above average. The evening hours are great for a bonfire, grilling out, and watching the Vols game! Your I’m All Vol forecast is looking great here at home and in Arkansas where the Vols take on the Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. We’ll be in near 60 degrees in at home and away for that kickoff.

Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game, UT at Arkansas (WVLT)

Sunday is another nice day, in the mid 70s. We’ll have a partly cloudy view at times, as scattered clouds move through and bring a stray rain chance.

The warming trend actually nudges our highs up to the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Monday is still mostly sunny, with a stray rain chance. The approaching cold front and tropical rains fanning out around the region, gradually increase our rain chances Tuesday. As of now, we’ll have spotty afternoon rain but scattered rain increases Tuesday evening.

Rain chances from that cold front and tropical rain are in and out for several days. We’ll have more rain at times Wednesday and Wednesday night, then it’s looking like scattered rain and storms Thursday. We’ll get back to 60s at this time as well. Then more rain again Thursday night, to on and off Friday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast where you live and timeline for the next week’s rain on WVLT News!

Friday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Tracking a cold front and tropical rain for next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.