FBI searching for suspect in Lenior City credit union robbery

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City officials and the FBI are on the search for a man suspected of a robbery in Lenoir City.

According to FBI officials, a man they call the “Bluetooth bandit,” entered the Foothills Credit Union around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the suspect entered the business, approached a teller and demanded money.

After the teller complied with the suspect’s request, the man fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s to early 50s between 5′9″ and 6-feet tall. Police said he was wearing glasses, a blue gaiter over his face, a blue hat with a triangle logo on the front, blue jeans, and a gray zip-up shirt.

Officials said they refer to the suspect as the “Bluetooth bandit” because he was wearing a Bluetooth headset during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the Lenoir City Police Department at 865-458-9081.

