Advertisement

Fulton faces off against Rhea County

The Falcons are back at it after having to cancel the last two games of their regular season over coronavirus concerns.
Fulton vs Austin East
Fulton vs Austin East(WVLT News)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Falcons are back at it after having to cancel the last two games of their regular season over coronavirus concerns.

Fulton plays against Rhea County Friday night. Despite the cancelations, the Falcons won the last four of their five games before the shut down. They enter the playoff game with a bit of momentum.

However, the team lost to Rhea County 47-14 last year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Latest News

COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA
Vermont lawmakers call Walmart “cruel” for snubbing $2,000 grants for its workers
Pigeon Forge faces Claiborne County
Optimists live longer, study says
Sevier County battles David Crockett